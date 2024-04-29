Billie Eilish Announces Fall & Winter 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Alexis Terrana April 29th, 2024 - 12:58 PM

Billie Eilish, the Grammy-winning sensation, is set to captivate audiences once again with her highly anticipated Fall & Winter 2024 North American Tour. Following the immense success of her recent album and her groundbreaking performances, Eilish is ready to embark on a journey across the continent, bringing her unique sound and mesmerizing stage presence to fans far and wide.

This latest tour announcement comes hot on the heels of Eilish’s monumental achievements in the music industry. From her chart-topping hits to her innovative music videos, she continues to push boundaries and redefine pop culture as we know it. As one of the most influential artists of her generation, Eilish’s live performances are not to be missed.

For those who have been following Billie Eilish’s remarkable career, this tour is the culmination of her dedication and passion for music. From her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise to fame, Eilish’s journey has captivated millions around the world. As she takes to the stage once again, fans can expect an unforgettable experience filled with energy, emotion, and of course, incredible music.

Don’t miss the chance to see Billie Eilish live in concert! Check out the full list of tour dates below:

Fall & Winter 2024 North American Tour Dates:

September 15: Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

September 18: San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

September 22: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

September 25: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

September 29: Denver, CO – Ball Arena

October 3: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

October 6: Houston, TX – Toyota Center

October 10: Chicago, IL – United Center

October 14: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

October 18: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

October 22: Boston, MA – TD Garden

October 26: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

October 30: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

November 3: Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

For a full list of tour dates, see below or visit billieeilish.com

