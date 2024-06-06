Billie Eilish Directs Dreamy Music Video For “CHIHIRO”

Home News Collin Herron June 6th, 2024 - 3:52 PM

Billie Eilish has released the official music video to “CHIHIRO,” this song was taken from her third and biggest album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. The video was directed by Billie Eilish, she envisioned a dream-like narrative where the long, dark hallways and shutting of doors symbolize the different corners of the mind.

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT has reached over 1 BILLION global streams and has reached #1 in 25 countries. This album has passed Eilish’s previous album sales, selling 339k units and 90k in vinyl in the U.S. She is also one of only two artists and the youngest to have sold more than 300,000 units in the first week in the last 8-years, and the first female solo artist to have an album with 3 songs.

According to an article on mxdwn.com, Billie Eilish will go on the North American leg of her HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR, with dates across Europe and Australia in 2025.