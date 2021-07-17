Low Flying Hawks Reveal New 10-Minute Long Single “Caustic Wing”

Home News Dylan Clark July 17th, 2021 - 12:59 PM

Mexican-American doomgaze band Low Flying Hawks have released their new 10-minute single “Caustic Wing.” The song is the second single the group has released from their upcoming third full-length album Fuyu, which is slated for release next month on Aug. 27.

The song, which clocks in at 10:20 in runtime, is an epic and heavy sludgefest. “We wanted to go overboard with this track, so we did”, said singer and guitarist EHA. As the song progresses, the sludge-y, downtuned riffs are overlaid by soft, reverb-laden guitar lines and vocals before slowing down with a serene string-led interlude. The song drives toward the finish line with a steady-paced riff heavy finale.

“It all started with this beautiful lick that (guitarist and backing vocalist) AAL had kept since 2018, and some chord progressions,” explained EHA. “Those just perfectly matched together when I started working on this track. Then Dale’s massive beats came in and Trevor’s thundering bass just pounded it all. Add some strings to the mix and you’ve got something pretty epic.”

Low Flying Hawks can be hard to categorize, as the group offers a unique mix of sounds such as doomgaze, drone, shoegaze, sludge, and stoner-rock. They were formed by EHA and AAL, two guitarists and multi-instrumentalists who are only known by their three-lettered aliases. The duo is backed by a pair of legendary musicians in their rhythm section in Dale Crover, drummer of The Melvins and Trevor Dunn, bassist of Mr. Bungle. The group has released two albums so far, starting with 2016’s Kōfuku, which was followed by 2017’s Genkaku.

Low Flying Hawks announced Fuyu back in June when they also unveiled the first single from the album “Subatomic Sphere.” The new album will bring a close to their trilogy of albums based on the ancient Greek myth of Sisyphos, King of Corinth. It is said to end the series “on a sometimes dark but always thoughtful note.”