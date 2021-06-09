Low Flying Hawks Announces New Album FUYU for August 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Subatomic Sphere”

Home News Krista Marple June 9th, 2021 - 7:46 PM

Shoegaze band Low Flying Hawks have announced the release of their forthcoming third full-length album Fuyu, which is due out on August 27. The announcement comes alongside their brand new track “Subatomic Sphere.”

“I came up with a perfectly sinister riff and when we got together, AAL started playing with all these ‘shoegazey’ textures. We knew right there and then that we had found the perfect start to this final chapter of our album trilogy,” said EHA, member of Low Flying Hawks, in a press release.

“Subatomic Sphere” is an instrumentally-driven tune that holds a heavy, dark aura between the chromatic notes. The song sets the tone for what the band’s forthcoming album is said to achieve.

Fuyu, which translates to “winter,” is the final installment of the band’s album trilogy release. The trilogy has been planned for many years and was inspired by a Greek myth of Sisyphos, King of Corinth. The myth stated that Sisyphos was punished by the Olympian gods by being forced to forever push a large boulder up a hill. However, each time he got close to the top of that hill with the boulder, he would slip up, causing him to have to start over again each time.

The album is said to feature Dale Crover of The Melvins along with Mike Dunn of Mr. Bungle, which would not make this the first time they have collaborated with Low Flying Hawks. Crover and Dunn have contributed to the album’s rhythm section with the intent to exemplify the myth of Sisyphos by bringing together three major foundations.

The release of the final installment of Low Flying Hawks trilogy follows the release of their 2017 album Genkaku, meaning “hallucinations.” The first installment was released in 2016 and was titled Kōfuku, which translates to “surrendering to what is happening.” In between Genkaku and the release of Fuyu, the band released an EP titled Anxious Ghosts that complemented the trilogy as it was heavily focused on the creation and anxieties brought on from the making of the trilogy.

Fuyu will bring conclude the trilogy by bringing it full circle with the release of the dark yet emotional and thoughtful album. “Fuyu relates the despair of nearly reaching the top once again and realizing that the circle continues. It depicts the wheel of life and its ups and downs. Whenever happy and confident that the top has been reached, it all slides downhill again. This means that we have to try and find meaning and pleasure in the process instead of hoping and waiting for that happy ending that will never be reached as long as life continues,” said the band in a press release.