Low Flying Hawks Announce New Album Makebelieve For October 2024 Release Featuring Dale Crover & Trevor Dunn, Share Lead Single “Out For Blood”

Today, Low Flying Hawks returns with Makebelieve, the Mexico City-based band’s fourth album, with the ongoing and familiar rhythm section of Dale Crover (Melvins) and Trevor Dunn (Mr. Bungle.) while talking about the album, guitarist AAL says: “The record is about how the world changed when everyone started not believing anything and being very aggressive. Everything was peaceful, and suddenly everyone was barking back. It goes deeper too. With A.I., you just don’t know what to believe. It’s like the world was out for blood. Who did this? Why is it happening? Everything settled, and we all surrendered to the idea of being held hostage.”

In light of the upcoming album, Low Flying Hawks has shared the song, “Out For Blood” and as a whole, the music is fabulous by how the instrumentation brings a sold mix of metal and rock, while the vocal performance serenades the ears with face-smacking vocals.

Makebelieve Track List

1. Out For Blood

2. Bridges

3. Suspension Of Disbelief

4. Old Country

5. Stoic

6. Axiom

7. Vampire

8. Makebelieve

9. Move On