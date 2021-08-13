Low Flying Hawks Shares Doomy New Song “Subatomic Sphere”

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 13th, 2021 - 10:00 PM

Mexican-American Low Flying Hawks have released the first single ‘Subatomic Sphere’ taken from their third full-length “Fuyu,” which will arrive in stores on August 27. “Fuyu,” which means winter in Japanese, is the last part of a trilogy based on the ancient Greek myth of Sisyphos, King of Corinth, who was cruelly punished by the Olympian gods to eternally push a massive bolder up on a hill – only to see it slip and roll down again every time he neared the top.

“Fuyu” is a refined musical individual melange which can be called doomgaze, with a measure of stoner rock, a knife-tip of sludge, and a healthy pinch of drone. Following the album title’s seasonal theme, listeners will encounter a new darker undertone in the band’s sound that often appears to be extremely heavy and weightless at the same time.

Low Flying Hawks comment: “I came up with a perfectly sinister riff and when we got together, AAL started playing with all these ‘shoegazey’ textures”, reveals singer and guitarist EHA. “We knew right there and then that we had found the perfect start to this final chapter of our album trilogy.”

“Fuyu” relates to despairing about nearly reaching the top and realizing that they cannot make it this makes the circle continue. Their album trilogy is sometimes dark but has a thoughtful note, which makes the most of it subtle and cinematic between doom, drone, sludge and stoner rock.