The Cure Set To Release Two New Songs “And Nothing Is Forever” & “I Can Never Say Goodbye” On Live Vinyl Single

Cait Stoddard August 29th, 2024 - 5:53 PM

According to pitchfork.com, live recordings of two new songs by The Cure will be released on eco-vinyl on October 1, marking the first formal release of new music from the band in 16 years. The songs, “And Nothing Is Forever” and “I Can Never Say Goodbye,” have become staples of The Cure‘s set lists as Robert Smith completes the follow-up to 2008’s 4:13 Dream, supposedly titled Songs of a Lost World. Naked Record Club is releasing Novembre: Live in France 2022, with net profits going to Brian Eno’s climate charity, Earth Percent. The first 100 of the 5,000 pressings will be signed by Smith.

“And Nothing Is Forever” was recorded live at Montpellier’s Sud de France Arena on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, and “I Can Never Say Goodbye” was recorded five days later at the Toulouse Zénith show. Naked Record Club will be releasing the songs on sustainable vinyl, created with an injection-moulding machine that uses significantly less electricity than traditional steam presses. The records and packaging are made from highly recyclable plastics and other sustainable materials.

Regarding the music, Eno says: “I’d like to thank The Cure and Naked Record Club for their generous support of vital climate projects through the release of The Cure – Novembre: Live In France 2022. It’s a powerful example of how the music community can work together to build a better world.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat