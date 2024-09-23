Former Butcher Babies Vocalist Carla Harvey Introduces New Project The Violent Hour

Home News Cait Stoddard September 23rd, 2024 - 3:42 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, former Butcher Babies vocalist Carla Harvey has launched a new project called The Violent Hour. Some of the early recording sessions for the project have been overseen by producer Jay Ruston, who has previously worked with Anthrax, Steel Panther, Uriah Heep and other artists, On September, 22 Harvey went on social media to share news of her upcoming project.

On the social media post, the artist says: “It’s coming. I’ve put my heart and soul into my new project The Violent Hour over the last 6 months. I can’t wait for you to hear it. Keep your eyes peeled for updates. This is a slower process than I’d like…but…I’m pumped!”

Butcher Babies announced their split with Harvey back in July, by saying: “Carla has been an integral part of our journey, bringing her unique talent, passion, and energy to the band,” and wishing “her all the best in her future endeavors.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela