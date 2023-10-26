Carla Harvey Of Butcher Babies Announces Her Absence From Upcoming European Tour

Home News Skyy Rincon October 26th, 2023 - 7:26 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to Blabbermouth, Carla Harvey of Butcher Babies has announced that she will not be performing with the band on their upcoming European tour with Fear Factory and Ignea. In an Instagram post on October 26, Harvey revealed that she has had a history of vision issues and that she will need emergency surgery to help her healing process.

In the same post, Harvey explained that she had major surgery on her right eye to help correct for retinal detachment. She said that those same issues seem to have begun affecting her left eye as well, experiencing the symptoms during the band’s summer tour. She went on to say that putting off the surgery could result in permanent vision loss so she was forced to make the difficult decision to sit out the tour.

Harvey commented on the matter, “I’ve been hoping to avoid major surgery but it is clear that it must be done. My emergency surgery will include a healing process of laying face down for a number of days with a gas bubble in my eye. This is the first time in fifteen years I won’t be able to join my friends on stage but right now my health and sight take precedence for me.”

Harvey remained optimistic, overall, exclaiming that she is grateful for Heidi Shepherd, her co-vocalist, who can fill in for her until she fully recovers. She ended off the post with a plea for fans to attend the shows and support the band as they move forward without her for the time being.

Back in July, the band released a double album Eye For An Eye… ‘Til The World’s Blind which was preceded by two singles “Red Thunder” and “Last December”