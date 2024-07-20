Carla Harvey Parts Ways With Butcher Babies

Home News Skylar Jameson July 20th, 2024 - 11:08 AM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Butcher Babies have parted ways with their singer, Carla Harvey. The band announced Harvey’s departure from the ensemble in an Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BUTCHER BABIES (@butcherbabies)

Harvey followed by making her own social media post, stating that after her 15 years with the band, she would not be rejoining for future endeavors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carla Harvey (@carlaharvey)

Harvey’s caption reads: “Over the last 6 months You may have noticed my absence from BB posts. After 15 years of dedication, I wanted to let you know that I will not be rejoining the band for any future endeavors. I am super proud of my work with Butcher Babies…2 EPS, 5 Full lengths albums and countless tours with our metal heroes! To all of our incredible BB friends and fans…you have provided me with some of the greatest experiences of my life! I have loved every second of writing and performing all over the world for you! I have loved meeting you. WOW. I still can’t believe this kid from Detroit got so lucky. I am not done making music and performing. I WILL see you soon.”

Last fall, the Butcher Babies toured Europe without Harvey, who was absent due to having emergency surgery on her left eye.

According to BlabberMouth, This isn’t the first time Butcher Babies have lost a member, as in 2019 bassist Jason Klein announced his departure and was replaced by Ricky Bonazza. And before that, in 2016, drummer Chris Warner was replaced by Chase Brickenden.

Metal Injection reports that Harvey has not yet been replaced.

Photo Credits: Owen Ela