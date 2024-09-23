David Gilmour Plays “Breathe (In The Air)” & “A Great Day For Freedom” Live For First Time In 18 Years

Home News Cait Stoddard September 23rd, 2024 - 5:20 PM

According to stereogum.com, earlier this month former Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour released his solo album, Luck And Strange, which debuted at number one in the UK. On September, 20 the artist randomly popped up on Body Count’s cover of “Comfortably Numb” and he also launched his first solo tour in eight years at the UK’s Brighton Centre. Gilmour dedicated much of his performance to classic Pink Floyd material and he dusted off a few songs that he had not played in many years.

Before his tour kicked off, Gilmour played an open mic night at a small pub in Brighton and in the very same city on Friday, the artist kicked off his big 2024 tour with a few solo songs before moving on to the Dark Side Of The Moon song “Breathe (In The Air),” which he had not played live since 2006.

The Division Bell song, “A Great Day For Freedom” also got its first performance since 2006 and speaking of The Division Bell, Gilmour busted out the instrumental “Marooned” for the first time in two decades. Gilmour’s set included “Wish You Were Here,” “Comfortably Numb” and a crazy light show.