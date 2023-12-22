David Gilmour Reportedly Working On New Album With Roger Eno & Guy Pratt

Home News Caroline Carvalho December 22nd, 2023 - 9:02 PM

According to NME, Polly Sampson, the wife of David Gilmour, has taken to social media to give fans a glimpse into her husband’s latest musical endeavor. Through a series of photos, she reveals Gilmour hard at work in the studio on what appears to be a promising “new album.” Notably, the snapshots capture the presence of esteemed artists like Roger Eno, brother of Brian Eno, as well as the talented pianist and collaborator Guy Pratt, who has previously collaborated with both Pink Floyd and Gilmour.

Also captured in the photographs are additional musicians. Among them is Adam Betts, a drummer who has collaborated with Pulp and various dance artists such as Pete Tong, Goldie, and Squarepusher. Another artist featured is Tom Herbert, a bassist who has performed with acclaimed bands The Invisible and Polar Bear, both of which have been nominated for the Mercury Prize. Additionally, the photos include Charlie Andrew, a producer known for his work with Alt-J, James, Wolf Alice, and London Grammar.

Meanwhile, David Gilmour, the artist, has recently unveiled a documentary purportedly shedding light on the alleged instances of antisemitism attributed to Roger Waters, his former bandmate from Pink Floyd. David Gilmour shared on social media was a retweet of a post concerning a documentary titled The Dark Side of Roger Waters. It is allegedly claimed that this documentary was created by the Campaign Against Antisemitism.