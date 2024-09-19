mxdwn Music

Underworld Shares New Minimalistic Single “Black Poppies”

September 19th, 2024 - 2:11 PM

According to brooklynvegan.comUnderworld has previously shared they will be releasing Strawberry Hotel, which is their first album in five years on October 25 through Smith Hyde Productions. The 15-track double LP includes recent singles “And The Colour Red,” “Denver Luna” and the new single from the album, “Black Poppies.”

To help further explain “Black Poppies,” Underworld says: “Black Poppies’ is a little different than what you might be expecting from the duo who gave us “Born Slippy” and “Jumbo.” It’s ethereal and basically harmony vocals and airy synths.” As a whole, the ditty is fabulous by how the instrumentation brings a lovely prog and pop vibe, while the vocal performances serenade the ears with beautiful melodies.

