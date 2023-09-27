Underworld Share Cathartic New Single & Video “Denver Luna (Acappella)”

Home News Tiffany Cheng September 27th, 2023 - 1:44 PM

Today, Wednesday, September 27, music duo Underworld has released a newly-released song, “Denver Luna (Acappella),” The song is accompanied by a music video, which the group has since uploaded on YouTube.

According to Stereogum, Underworld’s single is an acapella that solely encapsulates member Karl Hyde’s vocals. There are no instruments or melody that is played throughout the entirety of the track. Hyde’s vocals echo throughout the track, provoking sounds that “are so heavily treated and synthetically enhanced that the[y] only barely sound human.”

Prior to the release of “Denver Luna (Acappella,)” Underworld released a single in April of this year. The single, titled “and the colour red,” has a stark contrast to their newly-released song. Electronic beats are incorporated into the track to provoke a bright, catchy tune for both fans and listeners to enjoy.

In May of this year, Underworld has also performed for a music festival located in Detroit, MI. The festival, titled Movement Festival, included other notable and unknown electronic groups and artists.