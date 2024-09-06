Underworld Announce New Album Strawberry Hotel For October 2024 Release, Share New Single “Black Poppies”

Home News Minnie Dao September 6th, 2024 - 9:57 PM

As reported by Stereogum, British electronic music group Underworld has just released a captivating new single, “Black Poppies” from their upcoming new album, Strawberry Hotel. Set to be released on October 25th, Strawberry Hotel will be their first album-length record since their year-long 2019 project Drift.

As a teasing preview for their new album, Underworld’s latest single, “Black Poppies” is a swirling mood piece, rich with dynamic vocals. The track features a subtle yet engaging build-up, concluding just as the drums are about to break through. The repeated lyrics “You are beautiful” throughout the song infuse it with an uplifting and positive mood.

Listen to “Black Poppies” here:

With Strawberry Hotel, Underworld wishes for their listeners to experience their newest musical creation as a cohesive whole rather than shifting through individual tracks. Promising a cinematic listening experience, the band had only one thing to say about their new album, “Please don’t shuffle.”

The album’s full track has also been revealed.

Strawberry Hotel Tracklist:

“Black Poppies” “denver luna” “Techno Shinkansen” “and the colour red” “Sweet Lands Experience” “Lewis In Pomona” “Hilo Sky” “Burst Of Laughter” “King Of Haarlem” “Ottavia” “denver luna (acapella)” “Gene Pool” “Oh Thorn!” “Iron Bones” “Stick Man Test”

Underworld’s announcement of Strawberry Hotel follows a period of high-profile festival performances and a steady release of singles. In March of this year, Underworld collaborated with Metta on the single, “Fen Violet”, which we reviewed here. In the meantime, be sure to listen to Strawberry Hotel on October 25th when it officially releases.

Check out our previous stories and coverage of Underworld here.