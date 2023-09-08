WEBCAST: MauiStrong Livestream Featuring Mick Fleetwood, Lukas Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff & More

Home News Skyy Rincon September 8th, 2023 - 2:26 PM

On Friday, September 8, Elvis Mitchell and Jimmy Jam will be hosting a special livestream event in support of #MauiStrong, the Hawaiian Community Foundation that is providing recovery aid for residents who have been affected by the wildfires in the area. The event will be available on Ziggy Marley’s official YouTube channel for streaming starting at 5pm PST/8pm EST/2pm HST.

The livestream is will be approximately 120 minutes long and is set to include performances from Benny Uyetake, Fred Armisen, Gretchen Rhodes, Kai Lenny, LL Cool J, Lukas Nelson, Matthew Pinfield, Mick Fleetwood, Nathaniel Rateliff, Ryan Bingham, Sarah McLachlan, Skunk Baxter, Slim Jim Phantom, Stewart Copeland, Uncle George Kahumoku Jr. and Ziggy Marley.

There will also be a Hawaiian Blessing with Lei‘Ohu Ryder, hula and mele presentations, as well as a “Drums for Maui” segment led by The Police’s Stewart Copeland which will feature local musicians from the island acting as a backing band. The livestream will explore Hawaiian history and local activism while also highlighting the challenges of Lahaina and the community at large.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be split between Maui Strong Fund and MusiCares. Donations can be made directed from the YouTube watch page. The event is produced by Rolling Live Studios and Licorice Pizza Records in collaboration with Shiny Penny Productions, Riverstreet Productions and YouTube Music.