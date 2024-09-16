Chappell Roan Discusses Difficulties Of Fame: “I Didn’t Know It Would Feel This Bad”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 16th, 2024 - 7:25 PM

According to stereogum.com, in recent weeks Chappell Roan made headlines by attempting to create boundaries between herself and her fans. Now, the artist is talking more about her public visibility in The Face, by saying that her job now forces her to interact with people who give off “the vibe of an abusive ex-husband.”

In her recent Rolling Stone cover story, Roan talked about the support she has gotten from her fellow pop star women. The Face feature has more stories and the artist said that Lady Gaga and Charli XCX were “immediately, immediately supportive” of her when her career started to take off and that “no one understands except other artists.”

“I feel ambitious about making this sustainable. That’s my biggest goal right now. My brain is like: quit right now, take next year off… This industry and artistry fucking thrive on mental illness, burnout, overworking yourself, overextending yourself, not sleeping. You get bigger the more unhealthy you are. Isn’t that so fucked up?… The ambition is: how do I not hate myself, my job, my life, and do this? Because right now, it’s not working. I’m just scrambling to try to feel healthy.” said Roan.

The artist also described a troubling encounter that she had early one morning at the airport: “I get out of the car, it’s 5.30 in the morning, and there’s two guys waiting with a bunch of posters and shit for me to sign. I know they’re not fans. I said no. I was like, ​’I don’t sign anything at the airport, I’m sorry.’ One of them follows me to the TSA line, starts yelling at me and everyone just turns and looks. He’s like: ​’You should really humble yourself. Do you know where you are right now? Don’t forget where you came from.” I’m just like: ​”What the fuck is going on?’

Roan adds: “I told myself, if this ever gets dangerous, I might quit. It’s dangerous now, and I’m still going. But that part is not what I signed up for… I feel like fame is just abusive. The vibe of this — stalking, talking shit online, people who won’t leave you alone, yelling at you in public — is the vibe of an abusive ex-husband. That’s what it feels like. I didn’t know it would feel this bad.”

The singer also mentioned that she went to an airport bathroom to cry and to text Lorde for advice: “She sent me a list of things I should do [in that situation]. Literally wrote down eight things she wished someone would have told her when she was going through it. And she went through fucking hell. She was a baby!”