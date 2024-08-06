Chappell Roan’s Lollapalooza Performance Reportedly Most Attended In Festival’s History

Home News Cait Stoddard August 6th, 2024 - 1:00 PM

According to consequence.net, video footage of Chappell Roan’s huge crowd at Lollapalooza went viral on social media over the weekend. It has turned out the artist’s performance may have been one of the most attended sets at Lollapalooza, accounting for the festival’s thirty year history. “Chappell’s performance was the biggest daytime set we’ve ever seen. It was a magical moment added to Lolla’s DNA.” said a spokesperson for Lollapalooza in a statement to CNN.

Lollapalooza has shared a new look at the massive crowd for Chappell Roan’s daytime mainstage set on Thursday afternoon pic.twitter.com/3xDa9UfUvu — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) August 2, 2024

Also, two sources close to the festival and the singer told CNN that the set rivaled attendance numbers for most headliners and is likely one of Lollapalooza’s most watched sets of all time. Roan has another major festival performance this weekend at Outside Lands in San Francisco. Then the artist will head to the UK and Europe for a run of shows before she returns to North America for several more festival performances.

In other news, during their own Lollapalooza performance Blink-182 played a cover of Roan’s ” Pink Pony Club.” During an appearance back in June, Roan talked about how difficult it has for her to deal with her fame: “My career is going really fast and it’s really hard to keep up.”