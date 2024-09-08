Kacey Musgraves Covers Chappell Roan’s Hit Single “Pink Pony Club”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans September 8th, 2024 - 5:59 PM

According to Sterogum, Kacey Musgraves covered Chappell Roan’s Hit Single “Pink Pony Club” at her most recent live performance kicking off her North America tour for her newest album Deeper Well: Deeper Into The Well.

“Pink Pony Club” is one of a plethora of hits shared by Roan, she recently broke records when she had the largest crowd in history at Lollapalooza in August. The song discusses a personal battle of Roan’s to leave her hometown and perform in clubs in West Hollywood. While accepting the disappointment she will face from her family, specifically her mother, she yearns to embrace her authenticity. The modern disco anthem for found family has been a staple in Roan’s discography, despite its release four years ago.

The music video for Roan’s song, features Chappell Roan performing in a run-down bar. Roan sings “Pink Pony Club” to juxtapose her dream in comparison to her setting. The video ends with the bar embracing the song and features Roan preforming in a LA club-like setting. The video features a plethora of queer icons, including RuPaul’s Drag Race Royalty, Victoria “Porkchop” Parker.

The live performance of Musgraves cover was captured by fans. The videos show Musgraves and the audience singing to Roan’s world-stopping hit. As Musgraves sings the cover it leads her into her own disco-pop song “High Horses” from her most recent album.

Deeper Well: Deeper Into The Well also features Musgraves’ most recent hits “Irish Goodbye” and “Cardinal,” the album is a vibrant mix of emotion and dance beats. Along with the album’s release last month, Musgraves shared a collaborative single with Vlad Holiday titled “I Don’t Wanna Party Anymore.”

In addition to the live shows following her album release, Kacey Musgraves will be live at the Kia Forum October 3rd, 2024 and October 4th, 2024. Additionally, Chappell Roan will be headlining that All Things Go NYC at Forest Hills Stadium, on September 28th, 2024.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz