A Perfect Circle Shares First New Single Since 2018 “Kindred” From Collaborative EP With Puscifer & Primus

Home News James Reed March 29th, 2024 - 4:51 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

A Perfect Circle’s “Kindred” is the band’s first new song since the 2018 album Eat the Elephant. It was also recently confirmed that drummer Josh Freese will rejoin APC for most of the tour, marking the first time he’s toured with the band in 13 years.

The song is about family and the circle of life. When the family cat dies, the father doesn’t know how to tell his daughter about it. The daughter has a friend that gets into trouble, and the father doesn’t know how to tell her about it. “So how do I tell my child / That her friend was taken by a selfish fools impatience?.” Kindred sings about how time is fleeting, and everyone becomes buried in the end. “By and by, we’ll all be dеad and buried / Dead and buried”. Kindred describes the circle of life as “a nature of all connection”; everyone is bound by the circles of life, and were all human in the end. Death is scary, but it is nothing to be afraid of. “Just beyond, across those bridges / Fear no bridges”.