ALTer Ego Fest LA Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jack White, Muse and More

Cait Stoddard October 18th, 2022 - 2:50 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Today it has been announced that the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jack White, Muse and Fall Out Boy are some of the star studded rock acts that are scheduled to perform at iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO Fest LA 2023. The one day event will be on Saturday, January 14 2023 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. The lineup also consists of promising performances from Phoenix, CHVRCHES, Beach Weather, and Rosa Linn.

Earlier this year the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Jack White headlined Consequence inaugural two digital cover stories. Also both Red Hot Chili Peppers and White have released two albums in 2022: Chili Peppers released their first reunion album, Unlimited Love in April. Then six months later the band released the following album Return of the Dream Canteen. As for White, the artist dropped the record Fear of the Dawn back in April and then the acoustic album Entering Heaven Alive in June.

Also the band Muse have released their latest album Will of the People back in August and the rock band Phoenix have announced that they will release their new record in November .

Tickets will go on sale beginning on Saturday, October 29 at 3:00 p.m. ET on Ticketmaster.