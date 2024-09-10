Black Label Society Unveils Relentless New Single “The Gallows”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 10th, 2024 - 6:04 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Black Label Society, the hard rock band founded by guitarist Zakk Wylde, has unleashed the brand new single “The Gallows.” The track showcases the band‘s signature blend of bone-crushing riffs, soulful melodies, and a relentless energy that can cause some fans begging for more music.

The song captures the dark, brooding essence of Black Label Society‘s killer music, while infusing it with a renewed intensity that reflects the band’s evolution. “The Gallows” embodies the core of the band that is raw power, emotional depth, a commitment to pure, unfiltered hard rock and roll. As for the music video, each scene shows the band performing the ditty inside stunning visuals.

Also, “The Gallows” exemplifies what Black Label Society fans should expect, which is blistering guitar solos and lyrics that will jolt the heart and soul with face-smacking heavy metal music.

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz