Black Label Society Share Invigorating New Music Video For “You Made Me Want To Live”

Heavy metal band, Black Label Society, is back from releasing their hit album Doom Crew Inc., which included 12 tracks. One of the songs, “You Made Me Want To Live” just got featured to be in it’s own music video today (April 22).

The song itself starts off with a eerie, but amusing guitar solo performed by Zakk Wylde. Few seconds later, Wylde starts off the song in a slow and thrilling beginning, “You gave me life, You took away the pain, Why did it have to be? Now there’s nothing here for me.” However, after these first four lines, the song turns a 180 into a head-banging catcher. The drums roll in, the beat is faster and the guitar is electrified, as our lead sings the chorus, “You made me want to live, so hard to forgive, you made me want to live.” The song then returns to its slow bass with the second verse. After the second chorus, the song turns into an amazing guitar solo, just before ending to a halt. The lyrics are a beautiful mix of heart break and depressed feelings, as the singer wonders why his partner decided to end a meaningful relationship.

The music video adds depth to the already stunning single, as it starts off with a gloomy shot of Wylde, right before the chorus appears. Then, the camera fades and pops to the cast of Black Label Society in a stage with looming, vibrant colors.

In other news, Black Label Society announced that they’re headlining at the Hollywood Palladium along with Anthrax on July 29.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela