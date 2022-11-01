Anthrax, Black Label Society and Exodus Announces 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard November 1st, 2022 - 11:16 AM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

This past summer metal bands Anthrax and Black Label Society were touring together and today both bands announced they will be back on the road together again in early next year but this time with they will have metal band Exodus touring with them. The dates for North American Tour starts mid-January and ends in mid-February. Also the dates are a continuous celebration of Anthrax‘s 40th anniversary. The tour stops in the New York City-area show on January 31 at Wellmont Theater in Montclair, NJ. Tickets are on sale Friday at 10am.

Anthrax/Black Label Society/Exodus 2023 Tour Dates

1/17 Boise, ID, Revolution Concert House

1/18 Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre

1/20 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum

1/21 Penticton, BC, So. Okanagan Events Ctr.

1/22 Calgary, AB, Grey Eagle Events Centre

1/24 Winnipeg, MB, Burton Cummings

1/25 Grand Forks, ND, Alerus Center

1/27 Madison, WI, The Sylvee

1/28 Mt. Pleasant, MI, Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

1/29 Chicago, Il, Radius

1/31 Montclair, NJ, Wellmont Theater

2/2 Portland, ME, Cross Insurance Arena

2/3 Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

2/4 Bethlehem, PA, Windcreek Events Center

2/5 Boston, MA, House of Blues

2/7 Corbin, KY, Corbin Arena

2/8 St. Louis, MO, The Factory at The District

2/10 San Antonio, TX, Tec Port Center + Arena

2/11 Houston, TX, Bayou

2/13 Wichita, KS, The Cotillion

2/14 Oklahoma City, OK, The Criterion

2/15 Albuquerque, NM, Revel

2/17 Riverside, CA, Municipal Auditorium

2/18 Oakland, CA, Fox Theater