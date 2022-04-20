Lykke Li Debuts Slow New Song And Video “Highway To Your Heart”

Home News Federico Cardenas April 20th, 2022 - 7:24 PM

The Swedish singer-songwriter Lykke Li has released a new single titled “Highway To Your Heart,” along with a music video. The new track is the second single that the Swedish musician has released in support of her upcoming album, EYEYE.

The track’s instrumental quickly reveals itself as being soft and dreamy, fitting neatly within a dream pop style. The synth and piano focused soundscape creates a gorgeous background to support Li’s soft vocals, in which the singer mourns a lover she has lost. A lyrical focus is put on the feeling of loss and loneliness, singing “Night falls and it, it rains and I wake up alone, Get high, but it won’t last, I’m still alone.” Consequence Sound quoted Lykke Li describing the single as similar to “listening to a voice memo on a macro dose of LSD.”

The music video for the single, directed by Theo Lindquist and shot by Edu Grau, reflects the broader story of a lost lover. In the video, set at a car crash surrounded by both rain and flames, we see the singer along with another person who seems to be struggling for their life following the crash. The video features several repeated clips shot on 16 millimeter film. Watch the official music video for “Highway to Your Heart” below.

“Highway to Your Heart” follows the first track released from EYEYE, “No Hotel.” The upcoming project will follow Lykke Li’s previous studio album, her 2018 so sad so sexy.