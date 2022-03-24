Lykke Li Announces New Album EYEYE For May 2022 Release Alongside Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Song “No Hotel”

Home News Mohammad Halim March 24th, 2022 - 9:14 PM

Today, as of March 24th, Swedish singer and songwriter Lykke Li has announced a new album in the works after her latest track “BRON”. The album, titled EYEYE, contains eight tracks that all tackle themes of obsession and romance. All of the songs were recorded in Li’s bedroom, as she worked with Björn Yttling, a producer whom hasn’t worked with Li since 2014 with the hit album I NEVER LEARN.

After four acclaimed albums, Li wanted to ditch the technical equipment in a studio, and instead used a $70 microphone. Her goal was for “the record to have the intimacy of listening to a voice memo on a macro dose of LSD,” Lykke stated. The “voice memo” feel is evident in her new track, but only brings the listeners closer to the world of her song. In “No Hotel”, Li talks about the feeling of loneliness, “There’s no hotel, No cigarettes”, as well as the feeling of regret, “So now, baby, rewind, Take me back”. Although “No Hotel” is out, the rest seven songs of EYEYE are set to release May 20. Li has since

EYEYE Tracklist

NO HOTEL

YOU DON’T GO AWAY

HIGHWAY TO YOUR HEART

HAPPY HURTS

CAROUSEL

5D

OVER

ü&i

For fans who wish to hear the tracks earlier, however, have the option to do so. This fall, Li will go on tour in support of EYEYE. Tickets for the tour will go on sale April 1st.

Upcoming Lykke Li Tour Dates

9/26 – The Observatory – San Diego, CA

9/28 – The Warfield – San Francisco, CA

9/30 – Ace Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

10/03 – The Fillmore – Minneapolis, MN

10/04 – The Vic Theatre – Chicago, IL

10/06 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Toronto, ON

10/08 – Apollo Theater – New York, NY

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried