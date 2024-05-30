Lykke Li Joins Abstract Crimewave On Collaborative New Single & Video “The Gambler”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 30th, 2024 - 1:58 PM

Abstract Crimewave is returning with a new full length studio album, The Longest Night, featuring Lykke Li, Chrissie Hynde and Dungen. Due out October 3 through Chimp Limbs/Red Eye, news of the new LP follows with the release of the album’s lead single “The Gambler” featuring good friend and frequent collaborator Li. Along with the song, Abstract Crimewave has released the official music video for “The Gambler,” which features all three artists.

The Longest Night is a record that streamlines the ethos of this band and boils it down to its purest essence. This is the sound of Åhlund and Yttling paying tribute to the many different styles of music they love. Where previously they would work loosely in the studio with a revolving door policy for friends of the band to come in and jam, this time they handled everything but the drums between the two of them, allowing their interpersonal musical chemistry to come to the fore. It wouldn’t be an Abstract Crimewave album without a few special guests.

Li turns in a sultry vocal turn on today’s single “The Gambler,” Hynde lends her unmistakable vocals to the psych-tinged pop of the title track “The Longest Night” and Dungen frontman Gustav Ejstes sings and plays flute on the chirpy “Flyga Fram.”

