Lykke Li Joins Forces With Ben Bohmer On Collaborative New Single “Hiding”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 9th, 2024 - 2:44 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Ben Böhmer and Lykke Li, have carved out their own distinct lanes in music to deliver a shimmering collaboration with “Hiding,” which is the second single on Böhmer’s studio album, Bloom, out on September 27 through Ninja Tune. An immaculate meeting point between indie, pop and electronica, “Hiding” is flooded with Böhmer’s lush pads and triumphant melodies, while Li’s iconic vocals wash over crisp breakbeats.

The single continues to forge Böhmer’s path beyond the pre fabricated boxes that he has been put into as an artist, earning the trust of indie royalty such as Li. A rare feature, “Hiding” is her first original collaboration since 2019.

Throughout her 20 plus year career, Li has worked with artists such as Drake, U2, Skrillex, and Mark Ronson, who once called her the “high priestess of heartbreak and sadness.” The artist is among the most heralded names in indie pop by the most trusted names in music, such as Billboard, Pitchfork, NME and The Guardian.

