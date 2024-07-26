mxdwn Music

Menu

Kacey Musgraves Releases New Song “Irish Goodbye” From Expanded Edition Of Deeper Well

July 26th, 2024 - 3:18 PM

Kacey Musgraves Releases New Song “Irish Goodbye” From Expanded Edition Of Deeper Well

Singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves has announced the expanded version of her already released critically acclaimed new album Deeper Well, titled Deeper into the Well. Deeper into the Well comes out on August 2nd via Interscope/MCA Nashville, and will include 7 additional tracks, including the newly released song “Irish Goodbye”

“Irish Goodbye” was debuted during Musgrave’s concert at 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin, Ireland, earlier this year in April. “Irish Goodbye” features the heartfelt lyrics, soothing instruments, and angelic vocals that we have come to know Musgraves for.

Listen to  “Irish Goodbye”:

The expanded version of Deeper Well, Deeper into the Well is available for pre-order now. The expanded album features two collaborations, one with Leon Bridges on “Superbloom”, and the other being Tiny Habits featuring on “Perfection.”

Deeper into the Well Album Artwork:


Deeper into the Well Tracklist:
* =new track

  1.   Cardinal
  2.   Deeper Well
  3.   Too Goodto be True
  4.   Moving Out
  5.   Giver/Taker
  6.   Sway
  7.   Dinner with Friends
  8.   Heart of the Woods
  9.   Jade Green
  10. The Architect
  11. Lonely Millionaire
  12. Heaven Is
  13. Anime Eyes
  14. Nothing To be Scared Of
  15. *Ruthless 
  16. *Little Sister
  17. *Flower Child
  18. *Superbloom feat. Leon Bridges 
  19. *Perfection feat. Tiny Habits 
  20. *Arm’s Length 
  21. *Irish Goodbye

To celebrate the release of Deeper into the Well, special farmer’s market pop-up shops will take place on August 4th in Amqui, Nashville. As well as Melrose Place in Los Angeles, Wicker Park in Chicago and Metro NYC at Riverview Jersey City. At the pop-up shops, fans who stop by will have the opportunity to shop for Musgraves merchandise, including an exclusive vinyl. And to put the icing on top of the cake, each other will include a free Deeper into the Well tote bag (while supplies last), due to a partnership with Etsy.

Musgraves kicks off her Deeper Well World Tour’s North American leg on September 4th. During this leg, she will be opened by Father John Mitsy during September and October, Lord Huron during November and December, and Nickelcreek will open throughout the entirety of the North American Deeper Well World Tour. More information on Musgraves’ tour can be found on her website

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2024. All rights reserved.