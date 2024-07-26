Kacey Musgraves Releases New Song “Irish Goodbye” From Expanded Edition Of Deeper Well

Home News Skylar Jameson July 26th, 2024 - 3:18 PM

Singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves has announced the expanded version of her already released critically acclaimed new album Deeper Well, titled Deeper into the Well. Deeper into the Well comes out on August 2nd via Interscope/MCA Nashville, and will include 7 additional tracks, including the newly released song “Irish Goodbye”

“Irish Goodbye” was debuted during Musgrave’s concert at 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin, Ireland, earlier this year in April. “Irish Goodbye” features the heartfelt lyrics, soothing instruments, and angelic vocals that we have come to know Musgraves for.

Listen to “Irish Goodbye”:

The expanded version of Deeper Well, Deeper into the Well is available for pre-order now. The expanded album features two collaborations, one with Leon Bridges on “Superbloom”, and the other being Tiny Habits featuring on “Perfection.”

Deeper into the Well Album Artwork:

Deeper into the Well Tracklist:

* =new track

Cardinal Deeper Well Too Goodto be True Moving Out Giver/Taker Sway Dinner with Friends Heart of the Woods Jade Green The Architect Lonely Millionaire Heaven Is Anime Eyes Nothing To be Scared Of *Ruthless *Little Sister *Flower Child *Superbloom feat. Leon Bridges *Perfection feat. Tiny Habits *Arm’s Length *Irish Goodbye

To celebrate the release of Deeper into the Well, special farmer’s market pop-up shops will take place on August 4th in Amqui, Nashville. As well as Melrose Place in Los Angeles, Wicker Park in Chicago and Metro NYC at Riverview Jersey City. At the pop-up shops, fans who stop by will have the opportunity to shop for Musgraves merchandise, including an exclusive vinyl. And to put the icing on top of the cake, each other will include a free Deeper into the Well tote bag (while supplies last), due to a partnership with Etsy.

Musgraves kicks off her Deeper Well World Tour’s North American leg on September 4th. During this leg, she will be opened by Father John Mitsy during September and October, Lord Huron during November and December, and Nickelcreek will open throughout the entirety of the North American Deeper Well World Tour. More information on Musgraves’ tour can be found on her website.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz