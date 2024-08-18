Kacey Musgraves Joins Vlad Holiday On Collaborative New Single “I Don’t Wanna Party Anymore”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans August 18th, 2024 - 4:53 PM

Kacey Musgraves has joined Vlad Holiday on new single “I Don’t Wanna Party Anymore.” The stunning new single is a slow party song about only wanting to dance with one person. Vlad Holiday, who co-wrote the songs “Neon Pill” “Metaverse” and “Over Your Shoulder” with Cage the Elephant, has built “I Don’t Wanna Party Anymore” with jazz, lo-fi, and Musgrave’s classic sound. The song was a natural creation after Musgraves and Holiday would stay up and sing duets with an acoustic guitar till the sun came up at parties.

Holiday describes the creation of the song saying it is, “about the feeling the day after a long bender, sick of going through the serotonin dip over and over again, realizing you should probably change your ways and be better to yourself — BUT getting pulled back in and having the process start all over again.”

When listening to the song, the listener can feel the connection between Holiday and Musgraves. The slow, yet jazzy, love song mixes the styles of the two artists perfectly.

“I Don’t Wanna Party Anymore” is Kacey Musgraves latest feature and release since her album Deeper Well and Deeper Well: Deeper Into The Well was debuted in March. Her album Deeper Well features her most recent hit, a liminal and transcendent song titled “Cardinal.” Additionally, her extended version of her newest album Deeper Well: Deeper Into The Well was released with angelic song “Irish Goodbye.”

Currently, Musgraves is preparing for her upcoming shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, on October 3rd and 4th of this year. The two shows will feature Father John Misty and Nickel Creek.

In addition, as an independent artist, Vlad Holiday is skyrocketing in popularity, his 2019 single “So Damn into You” has helped him gain over 40 million streams. Currently, Holiday is on tour with Cage the Elephant, Young the Giant and Baker till November.

Vlad Holiday’s Tour Dates with Cage The Elephant, Young the Giant and Baker:

8/23/2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Gold Diggers

9/6/2024 – Brooklyn, NY – The Sultan Room

9/14/2024 – Nashville, TN – The Blue Room

10/6/2024 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

11/3/2024 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

11/4/2024 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

11/5/2024 – Chicago, IL – Schubas Tavern

11/6/2024 – Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme

11/7/2024 – Indianapolis, IN – LO-FI Lounge

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz