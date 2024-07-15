Kacey Musgraves Shares Kaleidoscopic New Video For “Cardinal”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 15th, 2024 - 12:16 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

Singer and songwriter Kacey Musgraves has released a new video for the single, “Cardinal,” which is from her critically acclaimed new album, Deeper Well. The video is set in a liminal and mundane place, where one feels surreal but familiar and ordinary at the same time. The music video takes you on an abstract and kaleidoscopic trip through birth, rebirth, nature, memory, dream and the fragmented pieces of ourselves that eventually transform into different energy when we leave this world behind.

For the music video, Musgraves reunites with director Scott Cudmore, who recently lensed the video for the artist’s track “Too Good to be True.” Inspired by the passing of Musgraves‘s friend and mentor John Prine, “Cardinal” recently peaked at number five on the Triple A radio chart.

The Independent also heralded “Cardinal” as “One of her greatest songs to date, the track is steeped in Laurel Canyon folk: acoustic strums and a deep, jangly electric guitar line course beneath her mystical reverb-drenched harmonies,” in their five star review review of Deeper Well.

