mxmtoon Announces New Album Liminal Space For November 2024 Release, Shares New Single “The Situation”

September 5th, 2024

Today, acclaimed singer and songwriter mxmtoon has announces her third studio album, liminal space, will be released worldwide through AWAL on November 1. The album sees the artist further embracing her signature and confessional songwriting that has earned her millions of listeners and devoted fans across the globe. Exploring themes like the uncertainty of growing up through a carefully-crafted indie-pop lens, liminal space is primed to be mxmtoon’s most introspective project thus far.

Mxmtoon is also gifting fans with another new song, “the situation,” which features vocals from Sarah Bonito of the critically acclaimed and beloved UK electro-indie-pop Kero Kero Bonito and cryalot. A reflective, existential track masqueraded as an upbeat pop anthem, the song is a clever commentary on feeling like you’re past your prime.

Using tongue-in-cheek lyrics mixed with bouncy beats and acoustic strumming, “the situation” showcases mxmtoon’s innate ability to craft a pop-driven earworm, regardless of subject matter.

Since she was 17 years old, mxmtoon has made exquisitely catchy pop songs that capture the kind of complex and tender feelings we often keep hidden from the world. Over the years, the Oakland native and now Nashville-based artist’s unguarded self-expression has earned her a devoted global following, led to collaborations with the likes of Carly Rae Jepsen, Noah Kahan and propelled her through an expansive career that’s also included hosting a podcast and authoring a graphic novel.