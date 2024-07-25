mxmtoon Shares Melodic New Single “I Hate Texas”

Home News Sarah Faller July 25th, 2024 - 4:44 PM

mxmtoon has recently released a new single titled “I Hate Texas” in the lead up for a soon to be announced third album.

mxmtoon has gained lots of internet fame over the years with her song “Prom Dress” from 2019 and “Fever Dream” from 2020 being two well known songs. A couple months ago she also released a single titled “Back From The Dead” with Lyn Lapid. This new single is a deviation from those ukulele or pop sounding songs.

The new single has a very classic country instrumental with easy melodic vocals. The lyrics are all about escapism, and attempting to avoid her ex. The official visualization is very minimal and a bit different for mxmtoon with a clear traffic theme connecting the small house-like set to the lyrics about using Texas to escape. mxmtoon herself stands out very vibrantly in the video in her multicolored western wear against the white walls. Watch the visualizer and listen to the song here.

The artist is currently on tour with AJR and will soon be performing two nights at Madison Square Garden as support for AJR.