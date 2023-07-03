Mxmtoon, Ricky Montgomery & Cavetown Release NewCollaborative Single “Nobody Loves Me”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 3rd, 2023 - 8:30 PM

Artist Mxmtoon has teamed with friends and long time collaborators Cavetown and Ricky Montgomery for the song “Nobody Loves Me,” which is out now on AWAL.

As a whole, “Nobody Loves Me” is a lovely composition which features elegant instrumentation gracing the air with delicate notes while the vocal performances serenades the ears with harmonic noise.

In the press release Cavetown’s Robin Skinner explains how the collaboration came about.

“Ricky and I started writing this song forever ago and revisited it when we were with Maia in New York. It was originally called ‘Paris Song’ because it sounded like walking around Paris. As many songs do, it began to evolve and take shape. Eventually, the song turned into a kind of ballad about having no object permanence around love, as in if you’re not currently being shown love, you may forget that you are. Working with Maia and Ricky on this song was such a long time coming, and I love how it turned out. Singing this live together at Bittersweet Daze this summer is going to be so much fun!”

Montgomery adds that the song is “A reflection of each of the writers’ personalities distilled into one form: Cavetown’s DIY digital wizardry, Maia’s saccharine half-talking melancholy, and my own obsessive compulsion and analog worship. I don’t think there are many songs in the world that have an omnichord straight out of Adventure Time and a 130 year old piano. But this one does. I love mxmtoon and Cavetown, and couldn’t be happier with how our collaboration turned out. I hope our fans are as excited about it as we are.”

Mxmtoon continues with: “It’s not every day you get to come together with a couple friends and try to make a song together. It’s even more rare for you to be able to tour with those friends, and I am beyond lucky that I get to do both with Robbie and Ricky. ‘Nobody Loves Me’ is for people who forget how loved they are when the people they care about aren’t right in front of them. I would dare to say that, as song-writers, all three of us are experts on this specific topic! It was so much fun to work with both of them, and I know we’re all so excited to hit the road together with this song under our belts as well.”