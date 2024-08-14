mxmtoon Shares Fun New Video For “i hate texas”

Home News Alana Overton August 14th, 2024 - 7:10 PM

mxmtoon has just dropped an upbeat and playful new video for her track “i hate texas,” adding a vibrant visual element to the song’s catchy melody. Known for her introspective lyrics and distinctive indie-pop sound, mxmtoon brings a fresh burst of energy with this latest release. The video captures her signature charm and creativity, offering fans a delightful and engaging experience that complements the song’s spirited vibe. The music video follows her passion on the stage, giving a vibrant imagery of her view on how life feels in her own southern experience.

mxmtoon releases a statement on the song, “Making the music video for “i hate texas” was a really fun way to get back to my roots on YouTube. I think it’s really easy to get caught up in the feeling that music videos need to be super polished and shiny presentations, when in reality they can also just be a bunch of clips of you goofing around on Photo Booth. Creating videos was one of my first loves online, and I find so much joy in the fact that I continue to get the opportunity to partake in crafting the visual world for the songs I create.”

With the release of the fun and visually captivating video for “i hate texas,” mxmtoon once again demonstrates her knack for blending catchy pop tunes with creative storytelling. The vibrant visuals enhance the song’s playful spirit, offering fans an exciting glimpse into her artistic world.