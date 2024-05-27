Home News Isabella Fischer May 27th, 2024 - 10:26 AM

mxmtoon & Lyn Lapid Team Up On Collaborative New Single “Back From The Dead”

“Back From The Dead,” the latest single from indie pop artists mxmtoon and Lyn Lapid, is a hauntingly beautiful track. The gripping narrative of the song transports listeners into a world where a past relationship attempts to resurface…like a zombie ex awakening from the dead! The lyrics “What possessed you to come around here digging up the past, nobody asked to see you again” epitomize the essence of the song, which embodies empowerment and the strength to resist the allure of a haunting presence. With its uplifting beat and introspective theme, the song resonates deeply with listeners, offering a darkly themed reflection on asserting one’s power. Listen here.

According to the press release from Mercury Records, Lyn Lapid shared her enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, “I’ve been so excited about ‘back from the dead’ since mxmtoon hopped on the song. Working with her has been so much fun – she is one of the most down to earth people I have ever met. I’ve been a huge fan of her ever since I heard her song ‘fever dream’ from 2020, so having her on my song is really special to me. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

mxmtoon also commented on the single stating how she is, “So honored to join in on Lyn’s new song ‘back from the dead.’ This collaboration feels like it’s been a long time coming, and the whole process was such a joy to be a part of. I got to see firsthand how talented Lyn is! She never misses. I can’t wait for people to listen.”

Lapid, known for her emotive songwriting and powerhouse vocals, gained prominence through her viral ukulele covers on YouTube and TikTok. Meanwhile, mxmtoon, celebrated for her dreamy pop sound and introspective lyrics, has amassed a dedicated following across Instagram and YouTube.

The music video for “Back From The Dead” complements the song’s themes perfectly. It features scenes of the night sky and driving after dark, all portrayed in a dreamlike, blurry manner. The video ends with the light of morning and the sight of dead roses, symbolizing the end of a chapter and the dawn of new beginnings.

Check out the music video for “Back From The Dead” below:

Lyn Lapid, mxmtoon – back from the dead (Official Lyric Video)