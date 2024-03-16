Justin Timberlake Reunites NSYNC For First Live Show In 10 Years

Home News Jordan Rizo March 16th, 2024 - 11:59 AM

The moment *NYSNC took the stage for their first live performance in over a decade. pic.twitter.com/DfBVTAxQaD — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) March 14, 2024

You. Guys. I know it’s free agency but Justin Timberlake One Night Only at the Wiltern with a surprise ‘NSYNC reunion and I am dyyying pic.twitter.com/jRo0whaB5U — Tracy Sandler (@TracyFGSN) March 14, 2024

Iconic pop star and long-time successful musician, Justin Timberlake, has yet again shown his great influence in the industry as he was able to reunite NSYNC for the first live show in 10 years. Specifically, as Consequence Sounds describes, the boy band was able to perform during Timberlake’s concert in LA. Without a doubt, Timberlake’s ability to remain so successful and relevant in his fandom’s eyes in the past years is just one clear indication of his evident talent and powerful influence in the industry. As seen by the posts above, many fans were pleased with the performance, and it was a sensational and nostalgic experience for many.

As the news source mentions, the boy band is composed of many different talented artists such as Timberlake himself, along with JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick. According to Consequence, in their performance, the musicians sang “Girlfriend,” “Bye Bye Bye,” and “It’s Gonna Be Me,” as well as their new song, “Paradise,” which appears on Timberlake’s upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was. Although the performance was limited to a mini four-song set, the impact that it had on the crowd was anything but miniature. In over a decade, the musicians were able to deliver an amazing experience for fans that did not expect the reunion at Timberlake’s show. Fans’ excitement and surreal reactions were captured on social media, especially via Twitter/X posts.

Throughout the years, GTimberlake has shown and proven what it really means to be an icon in the industry. Throughout his time, the singer has created popular and long-lasting songs, such as “Mirrors”, that has allowed him to gain a significant amount of popularity and recognition. Nevertheless, the singer has been able to maintain his success and influence due to his ability to connect people to one another. Just as he connects fans to himself and to each other through his music that conveys emotions, h also re-connects people in performing music that create a great deal of nostalgia and joy for many people.