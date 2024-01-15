Tool Performs “Flood” Live For The First Time Since 2011 During Madison Square Garden Show

Home News Ryan Freund January 15th, 2024 - 4:26 PM

The band Tool is currently and just did something that they haven’t done before. Currently, they are on the winter block of their tour which is supported by psychedelic/stoner metal vets Elder. This section of the tour began on Jan. 10 in Baltimore, Maryland. On the first two nights of their Madison Square Garden Shows, they performed songs from “Undertow” for the first time since 2011 according to Loudwire.

On night number one of the Madison Square Garden Shows the band played an 11-song set. The next night a couple of changes took place with the band replacing their song “Jambi” with “The Pot” and “Flood” replacing the track “Culling Voices”. This was the first time “Flood” was performed since 2011. The group ended their January 13th show with the song “Schism’ which was the first time the song was used.