Kat Von D Shares Passionate New Single & Video “Por Ti”

Today, singer, songwriter and artist Kat Von D has released a music video for the track “Por Ti” from her upcoming sophomore album, My Side Of The Mountain. Von D was born in Mexico and the “Por Ti” single is sung in Spanish, which pays homage to her Latina roots. “Por Ti” will be the only Spanish track on My Side Of The Mountain and will be included on the digital and physical versions of the new full-length that is out on September 20.

The indie dance energy of “Por Ti” carries a passionate message of intense devotion to a loved one, with heartfelt lyrics such as “y a la ves moriria por ti,” meaning “at the same time, I would die for you.” Von D’s signature blend of disco goth, heavily influenced by synthwave, new wave, post-punk and other electronic sounds of the 80s, sets her music apart.

The artist‘s lyrics aim to captivate listeners with a mesmerizing musical style that seduces with its ethereal and romantically macabre charm. The hype is real and fans around the globe have been gravitating towards Kat’s unforgettable and evolving brand of music. As for the music video, each scene show Von D using her melodic voice to sing out the beautiful lyrics.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva