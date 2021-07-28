Kat Von D Shares Cinematic New Video for “Enough”

Home News Alison Alber July 28th, 2021 - 8:43 PM

It is safe to say, Kat Von D has done it all. Starting of as a tattoo artist, becoming a successful reality star, becoming a even bigger Make-up mogul to now crating her own shoe label and releasing her own music. Today the multi-talent shared her video for the song “Enough.” The track is off her upcoming debut album, Love Made Me Do It.



The artist shared her first taste of Love Made Me Do It, with the release of her song “Exorcism” and then again last month with her single “I Am Nothing.” In the synth-pop song the singer shows herself from a intimate and sensitive side. The singer will be in tour this fall.

The video is produced by visionary photographer Franz Szony, who also worked with other gothic/burlesque artists, like the legendary Dita Von Teese and the drag queens Violet Chatchki and Gigi Goode. Their shared love of old movies inspired the video by Von D and Szony. It’s darkly humorous goth tale, that is typical for Von D.

The video for “Enough” starts with a shot of a star-sprinkled Von D sitting in her bathtub. From there we are taken on a sea voyage, featuring multiple shots that could be the colorized images of classic/silent film era horror films. The video serves a rather pretty reimagining of the classic Creature of the Black Lagoon from the 1950s. The campy video shows a pirate Von D with make up à la early Goth legends like the one-and-only Siouzsie Sioux.

The song itself is a well executed mix of synth-pop and some good old goth. It has enough dark parts to be playing in the dark corners of poorly lit goth club, without offending the elder-goths. When artists who got famous before they released music, actually do so, people are justifiably suspicious. The population has seen it many times, reality stars, make up artists and influencers trying to establish a music career, and they failed horribly. Now, Kat Von D shows that she could be the exemption from the rule.