Maren Morris Joins Forces With Julia Michaels For Collaborative New Single “Cut!”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans June 23rd, 2024 - 6:33 PM

According to Stereogum, Maren Morris joins Julia Michael’s for new single “Cut!” Morris, who teamed up last year with Diplo to collaborate with single “42,” has created another hit, this one perfect for a melodramatic summer. Maren Morris has fully embraced pop music for her upcoming EP Intermission, for which “Cut!” will be featured.

In conversation about the new song, Morris said ‘“Cut!” is about me holding myself together through the day, looking well-rested, not a hair out of place, not canceling any plans with friends because that’s how well I want you to think I’m doing. Perhaps those things are all true, but at night I let the mask slip and let myself scream or fall apart to let the steam out of the kettle. It’s a cathartic release that doesn’t require secrecy, but there are worldly expectations to keep it together despite your feelings. This song gives me permission to fall apart.” This is fully embodied in the new single.

“Cut!” describes the feeling of “taking one’s mask off,” of finally being out of the eyes of perception and taking down those walls of perfection. It plays into and in commentary with the act of performance driven by social expectations. With the brilliant minds of both Maren Morris and Julia Michaels, the single is a dynamic pop hit. It gives the listener the vibrant feeling of “letting your hair down” while also being a dance classic with real emotion.