Maren Morris Shares Bittersweet New Single “I Hope I Never Fall In Love”

July 13th, 2024

Maren Morris has released her new brutally honest single “i hope i never fall in love” through Columbia Records. Sonically, the song includes a melody inspired by those of the sixties. Lyrically, the song is unapologetic and enlightened. The vocals on this track are dreamy, yet powerful, meshing well with the tambourine-driven rhythm of the song. This song, along with the previously released “cut!” with Julia Michaels will be on Morris’ upcoming EP, Intermission.



Regarding “i hope i never fall in love” Morris shares in a press release:

““i hope i never fall in love” is the afterglow of a shitshow. It’s a bittersweet heartbreaker because I’m in self-protection mode but still want to feel things. So throwing parties, going home with a stranger, popping champagne, whatever we need to do to process our trauma, it’s not a pretty road to healing. I, of course, do want to fall in love again, but I can’t put my heart through it just yet, so here’s a number about this strange but constructive (and destructive) window of my life.”

Listen to and watch the official lyric video for “i hope i never fall in love” by Maren Morris:

Intermission is set to release on August 2nd. However, the upcoming EP can be pre-saved today.



Photo Curtosey of Columbia Records

Intermission EP Track List:

1. cut! (feat. Julia Michaels)

2. i hope i never fall in love

3. push me over

4. because, of course

5. this is how a woman leaves

Morris will be touring starting July 26 on her RSVP Redux Tour, this comes off the heels of the first leg of the same tour and playing some shows with Maroon 5. Morris and her team are inviting fans to submit their dream setlist for a Morris concert here. A new setlist will be curated each evening based on fan responses, so if you’re a Morris fan, you’re encouraged to submit your setlist on her website! The tour will feature support from artists such as Betty Who, Allison Ponthier, Delacey, and Anna Graves. Morris is also set to make multiple festival stops, including at the Sommo Festival, Bourbon & Beyond, and All Things Go Music Festival. You can visit her website, marenmorris.com, for more information on her tour and festival appearances.

RSVP Redux Tour 2024 Dates:

^ with Betty Who, + with Allison Ponthier, = with Delacey, # with Anna Graves, * Non-Live Nation date, > Festival Date



26/07/24 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall =

27/07/24 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee =

31/07/24 – Sandpoint, ID – Festival at Sandpoint *

02/08/24 – Big Sky, MT – Wildlands Festival >*

10/08/24 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz #

11/08/24 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

13/08/24 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre #

15/08/24 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company #

16/08/24 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre #

17/08/24 – St. Petersburg, FL – Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater #

18/08/24 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live #

07/09/24 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre =

10/09/24 – Burlington, VT – The Flynn =

11/09/24 – Hampton, NH – Casino Ballroom =

13/09/24 – Cavendish, PEI – Sommo Festival >*

19/09/24 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond >*

29/09/24 – Columbia, MD – All Things Go Music Festival >*

11/07/24 – Slovakia – Pohoda Festival

12/07/24 – Germany – Melt Festival

13/07/24 – Switzerland – Openair Festival

19/07/24 – Belgium – Dour Festival