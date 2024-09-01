Caribou Announces New Album Honey For October 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Come Find Me”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans September 1st, 2024 - 3:00 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Caribou has announced their sixth studio album titled Honey set to be released October 4th, 2024. In anticipation for the album, Caribou has shared a new single “Come Find Me” and a pairing music video.

“Come Find Me” will be featured on the upcoming album, Honey, and incapsulates the high-energy electronic sound that Caribou is known for. The pop vocals echo the phrase “come find me.” It draws the listener in with the fun and twisting rhythm.

The video for “Come Find Me” features a dancer with a large mask of Caribou’s lead Dan Snaith dancing to the electronic beat in various locations. From grocery stores to the subway, the dancer takes the viewer on a physical journey of finding.

Dan Snaith describes the making and buildup of “Come Find Me” saying, “I love this kind of chord sequence and the sort of French touch type of vibe, but it took a lot of time to find the right vocal hook and breakdown and make it more pop and concise. When I play that one in DJ sets, when it drops down to just the singing and then suddenly it’s a song that surges back in—I know for a fact no one in the crowd has heard it before, and yet people always respond in this really emotionally charged, euphoric way… That’s always the best litmus test that a track has come together in the right way.”

“Come Find Me” is only one in a long series of singles that have been released this year that will be featured on Honey. The catchy single of the same name, titled “Honey,” released in April of this year will be featured. Additionally, the sleek single, “Volume,” inspired by M|A|R|R|S’s “Pump Up The Volume,” and emotional single “Break My Heart,” released in June. All have inspired a new look at Caribou’s already creative dance and electronic discography.

In conversation about the upcoming album, Snaith describes the new endeavor saying, “one thing that hasn’t changed for me from the very beginning is a manic curiosity of seeing what I can make out of sound. Not so much what someone can make out of sound—a ‘professional’ with a host of collaborators and resources at their disposal—but me in my little basement studio. There’s more equipment in here than there used to be, but essentially it’s the same as ever: still chasing that thrill of when something hits really hard, and I find myself jumping up and down or the hairs standing up on my arms in excitement. How lucky am I that that’s never gone away? That the chance of making something new and exciting is still as exhilarating as ever, and as much fun as ever? Starting the day with nothing (and finishing most days with nothing good) but occasionally having something that didn’t exist before stuck in my head by the end of the day. It still seems like a kind of alchemy.”

Caribou previously announced a North America tour for the fall of 2024 with Joy Orbison. Although, they have added a plethora of dates since sharing the upcoming release of Honey, both international and North American dates. Including a date at the Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia, on November 20th, 2024, as well as 2025 international shows in France, Luxembourg, The United Kingdom, Belgium and Germany.

Caribou’s Album Honey Tracklist:

“Broke My Heart” “Honey” “Volume” “Do Without You” “Come Find Me” “August 20/24” “Dear Life” “Over Now” “Campfire” “Climbing” “Only You” “Got To Change”

Caribou 2024 Live Dates:

09/14/2024 – Belfast, IR – Boiler Room (without Joy Orbison)

10/14/2024 – Tokyo, JP – O-East (without Joy Orbison)

10/17/2024 – Amsterdam, NL – Amsterdam Dance Event (without Joy Orbison)

11/08/2024 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

11/09/2024 – Portland, OR – Roseland

11/10/2024 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

11/12/2024 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

11/13/2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall

11/15/2024 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

11/17/2024 – 2024 Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

11/18/2024 – Atlanta, GA – Eastern

11/19/2024 – Washington, D.C. – Anthem

11/20/2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

11/21/2024 – Queens, NY – Great Hall at Avant Gardner

11/23/2024 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

11/24/2024 – Toronto, ON – History

11/25/2024 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia

12/31/2024 – Glenworth Valley, AU – Lost Paradise Festival (without Joy Orbison)

Caribou 2025 Live Dates:

02/03/2025 – Paris, FR – Zénith Paris – La Villette

02/04/2025 – Esch/Alzette, LX – Rockhal

02/06/2025 – London, UK – Roundhouse (SOLD OUT)

02/07/2025 – London, UK – Roundhouse (SOLD OUT)

02/08/2025 – London, UK – Roundhouse (SOLD OUT)

02/09/2025 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy

02/10/2025 – Bristol, UK – Bristol Beacon

02/11/2025 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

02/12/2025 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

02/14/2025 – Berlin, DE – UFO (Velodrom)

Caribou’s Album Cover Art for Honey:

Photo Credit: Owen Ela