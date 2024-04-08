Caribou Shares Mesmerizing New Single “Honey”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 8th, 2024 - 3:51 PM

Today, artist Caribou has returned with his first new music in two years, “Honey,” which is a song that has recently been lighting up dance floors worldwide catchy musical vibes. As a whole, “Honey” is a lovely ditty that shows how talented Caribou is as an artist. Each electronic dance beat sizzles the atmosphere with a heavy pop vibe while an angelic voice serenades the ears wit beautiful harmony.

As for the video, each scene presents an image that matches the catchy musical vibe Each image brings a feeling of imagination due to the high quality of animation in each scene.

