Caribou Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

May 28th, 2024 - 6:50 PM

According to brooklynvegan.comCaribou has announced a fall tour, which begins November 8 in Vancouver and then goes down in to the U.S. before crossing the border once more to finish in Toronto and Montreal. The Brooklyn performance will be at the Avant Gardner’s Great Hall on November 21 with Yunè Pinku. Tickets go on sale May 31 and people can sign up to the band‘s newsletter for the pre sale at caribou.fm.

Caribou’s last album was 2020’s Suddenly and there is no word from the band about a new album. But Caribou did release the single “Honey” back in April and while talking about the upcoming tour, main man Dan Snaith says: “We’re going to have a lot of new music to play for you.”

Caribou Tour Dates

11/8 – VANCOUVER, BC – PNE Forum
11/9 – PORTLAND, OR – Roseland Theater
11/10 – SEATTLE, WA – Showbox Sodo
11/12 – OAKLAND, CA – Fox Theater
11/13 – LOS ANGELES, CA – Shrine Expo Hall
11/15 – DENVER, CO – The Mission Ballroom
11/17 – CHICAGO, IL – The Salt Shed
11/18 – ATLANTA, GA – The Eastern
11/19 – WASHINGTON, DC – The Anthem
11/20 – PHILADELPHIA, PA – Franklin Music Hall
11/21 – BROOKLYN, NY – Great Hall at Avant Gardner
11/23 – TORONTO, ON – Massey Hall
11/25 – MONTREAL, QC – L’Olympia

 

