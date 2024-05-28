Caribou Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 28th, 2024 - 6:50 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to brooklynvegan.com, Caribou has announced a fall tour, which begins November 8 in Vancouver and then goes down in to the U.S. before crossing the border once more to finish in Toronto and Montreal. The Brooklyn performance will be at the Avant Gardner’s Great Hall on November 21 with Yunè Pinku. Tickets go on sale May 31 and people can sign up to the band‘s newsletter for the pre sale at caribou.fm.

Caribou’s last album was 2020’s Suddenly and there is no word from the band about a new album. But Caribou did release the single “Honey” back in April and while talking about the upcoming tour, main man Dan Snaith says: “We’re going to have a lot of new music to play for you.”

We’re going on tour and doing headline shows for the first time in years. We’re going to have a lot of new music to play for you.Ticket link in bio. Dates below. ✨🎶👀✨

Tickets on sale this Friday and sign up to the newsletter for presale: https://t.co/cAF9gmHJdc pic.twitter.com/HD0g2rgvou — Caribou (@caribouband) May 28, 2024

Caribou Tour Dates

11/8 – VANCOUVER, BC – PNE Forum

11/9 – PORTLAND, OR – Roseland Theater

11/10 – SEATTLE, WA – Showbox Sodo

11/12 – OAKLAND, CA – Fox Theater

11/13 – LOS ANGELES, CA – Shrine Expo Hall

11/15 – DENVER, CO – The Mission Ballroom

11/17 – CHICAGO, IL – The Salt Shed

11/18 – ATLANTA, GA – The Eastern

11/19 – WASHINGTON, DC – The Anthem

11/20 – PHILADELPHIA, PA – Franklin Music Hall

11/21 – BROOKLYN, NY – Great Hall at Avant Gardner

11/23 – TORONTO, ON – Massey Hall

11/25 – MONTREAL, QC – L’Olympia