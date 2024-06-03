Caribou Shares Melodic New Single “Broke My Heart”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 3rd, 2024 - 3:02 PM

Back in April Caribou returned with his first new song in two years called “Honey” and now, the artist has released the new single “Broke My Heart.” While describing his latest ditty, the artist says: “I always find it hard to believe those ‘it came to me in a dream’ stories about songs arriving fully formed… but this one was pretty close to that, which is not how it usually goes for me. I sat down at a piano one day and the string riff was just there at my fingertips and the vocal melody followed right behind it. I wish they all happened like that.”

Alongside the“Broke My Heart,” Caribou will also be embarking on a U.S. tour this November, which will be followed by tour dates in Europe next year. More information and tickets can be found here.

