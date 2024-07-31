Caribou Takes Inspiration From “Pump Up The Volume” On Nostalgic New Single “Volume”

Home News Sarah Faller July 31st, 2024 - 3:06 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Canadian Musician Caribou release his new single “Volume” which is heavily inspired my M|A|R|R|S 80’s hit “Pump Up The Volume” (via Brooklyn Vegan).

Daniel Snaith said he was always a big fan of the hit “Pump Up The Volume” citing it as a childhood inspiration for his career in electronic music. He’s now used snippets of his childhood favorite song to produce a nostalgic electronic single.

“Volume” is almost a modernized version of “Pump up the Volume”. It keeps the same vibe and a very similar rhythm and feel. Caribou’s version however cuts some of the more 80’s sounds and many of the sound bites out. “Volume” is both modernized and sleeker with almost no lyrics. Check out his new song and its video created by Richard Kenworthy here.

“Pump up the Volume” was an incredibly iconic song when it was released, it used an innovative strategy for combining samples on one song.

This is Caribou’s third single this year. In April he released “Honey” and then in June he released “Broke My Heart” Caribou will taking these new singles on the road very soon as he is scheduled to do a North America tour this coming November.

