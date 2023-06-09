Rare Test Pressings of White Label Vinyl From The Cure, New Order, and Pulp Will Soon Be Auctioned

Home News Dita Dimone June 9th, 2023 - 8:44 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

NME recently shared the news that over 160 artists’ rare and collectible test pressings are up for grabs at this year’s White Label Auction.

The ‘white label’ test pressings will be available at the auction, which will be held online via Omega Auctions and in Newton-Le-Willows, Greater Manchester, on Tuesday, June 6 at 10 a.m.

Albums by Thin Lizzy, The Cure, Pulp, Led Zeppelin, New Order, Nova Twins, Robbie Williams, Sam Ryder, Steve Winwood, and The 1975 are among the white labels and test pressings up for grabs.

The auction will raise funds for The BRIT Trust. This charitable organization promotes education and well-being through music and the creative arts by supporting organizations such as the BRIT School and Nordoff and Robbins. The inaugural White Label Auction was held in October 2019 and raised £44,000 the previous year.