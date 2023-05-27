Royal & The Serpent Share New Two-Song Package Rat Trap I: The Blueprint

Home News Diana Bello May 27th, 2023 - 5:06 PM

Royal & The Serpent performs at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV on 23 October, 2022.

Press release news from Atlantic Records, Royal & The Serpent has kicked off this summer with new music that being with Rat Trap I: the Blueprint. Which in the new album includes two songs “Astroturf” and “one nation underdogs”, these two tracks are joined by official visuals that’ll be premiering today according to Atlantic Records. The album can be found on multiple digital platforms such as Spotify, youtube, apple music, and many more.

When it comes two these two tracks, the first track is about everything being fake, giving us that side that one never cares to notice until the truth comes out. Then the next track is “one nation underdogs” which is different from the first track as it’s about barriers that one finds around the world such as when it comes to the LGBTQ+ community, an inspiring LGBTQ+ anthem.

Full tracklist: