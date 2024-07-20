Jack White Surprise Releases New Album On Vinyl Exclusive To Third Man Records

Home News Skylar Jameson July 20th, 2024 - 1:07 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

After teasing new music back in January of this year, on Friday, Jack White surprised dropped a brand new solo album. According to Consequence, the album was released by Jack White slipping vinyl copies to his fans who stopped by Third Man Records in Nashville, Detroit, and London. Receivers of the vinyl were encouraged by Third Man Records to share the album online, when Third Man Records posted an Instagram story Friday Night with the words “Rip It” over an Image of White’s new album.

At the record stores, the new White record known as “No Name” was slipped into the bag of any customer. The vinyl had plain packaging with a “No Name” label. No artist was listed on the album. However, Detroit Free Press interestingly shared that if you look very closely at the white vinyl, you can see inscriptions “Heaven and Hell” and “Black and Blue” etched into the run-out grooves. Overall, the whole vinyl seemed very cryptic until the receiver was able to put it on their record player to hear White.

Vulture reports that the London Third Man Records store posted an Instagram story illuding the vinyl would only be available for one day. So good luck getting your hands on a physical copy of the album, if you haven’t already stopped by one of the three stores. Luckily for White fans unable to make it down to one of the three Third Man Records locations, Consequence reports that later on, radio station WDET 101.9 in Detroit played the full album live on air. A recording of the radio station playing the album has been posted to YouTube:

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat